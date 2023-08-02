WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — In partnership with local land trust Williamstown Rural Lands and local publisher Tupelo Press, the Clark Art Institute hosts a pop-up write-in program on Monday, Aug. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m.
Producing an arts and literature review focused on the northern Berkshire natural environment, Williamstown Rural Lands and Tupelo Press invites artists and writers of all skill and experience levels to submit work for consideration.
Writing prompts and dedicated spaces are provided in the Clark’s Manton Research Center. What do we seek in nature, and in nature-writing? Is it regaining or accessing a sense of wonder about the natural world? Can a connection with our surrounding environments help us connect with others? Consider these and other questions while spending time on the Clark’s 140-acre campus for an immersive writing experience.
This event is free. Admission to the Clark’s summer exhibition of contemporary art, Humane Ecology: Eight Positions, is included for participants from 3 to 5 p.m. Humane Ecology is presented in the Clark Center and the Lunder Center at Stone Hill. Participants must check in at the Manton Research Center Reading Room or the Lunder Center for complimentary tickets. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
This pilot initiative is supported in part by a grant from the Northern Berkshire Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, and by Tupelo Press.