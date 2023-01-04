WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Clark Art Institute hosts three free events as part of I/O Fest, the Williams College Department of Music’s annual immersion in the music of today. Students in the music program take audiences on a tour of new sounds and adventurous music during a concert for families, which will be held on Jan. 15. This year’s lineup also features a film screening on Jan. 14, and a performance by guest ensemble GEORGE following the Family Concert on Jan. 15.
The schedule of performances at the Clark includes:
Milford Graves Full Mantis on Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. in the Williams College Auditorium. A first ever feature-length portrait of renowned percussionist Milford Graves, this documentary explores Graves’ kaleidoscopic creativity and relentless curiosity. Graves was a founding pioneer of avant-garde jazz, having performed internationally since 1964, both as a soloist and in ensembles. Run time: 1 hour, 31 minutes.
Family Concert on Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in the Michael Conforti Pavilion. I/O New Music presents an exploration of new sounds and adventurous music. The group performs a family concert with I/Out Loud, Kids 4 Harmony, and special guest GEORGE.
GEORGE in Concert on Jan 15 at 4 p.m. in the Michael Conforti Pavilion. Genre-crossing jazz and new music ensemble GEORGE performs music from their forthcoming album Letters to George. Composer and percussionist John Hollenbeck formed GEORGE during the COVID pandemic by bringing together Anna Webber, a flutist, saxophonist and composer; Aurora Nealand of the New Orleans band Royal Roses; and Isis Paola Giraldo (a.k.a. Chiquita Magic), a musician and music producer.
For more information on I/O Fest, visit music.williams.edu/ensembles/io. Visit clarkart.edu/events for more information on additional events.