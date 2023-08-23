Van Gogh’s love of nature revealed in Clark Art Institute show (copy)

The Clark Art Institute 

 BERKSHIRE EAGLE FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WILLIAMSTOWN — Meet Me at the Clark, a free gallery talk program designed specifically for people living with dementia and their care-partners, will be held Sept. 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Clark Art Institute.

On select Mondays, when the museum is closed to the public, specially trained educators guide open-ended conversations about art and how it celebrates our shared humanity.

The event is free. Advance registration is required and capacity is limited. To register, call the Education Department Coordinator at 413-458-0563; accompanying care-partners must also register.

For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.