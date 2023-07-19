WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — In partnership with the Williamstown Theatre Festival (WTF), the Clark Art Institute hosts Fridays@3, a series of readings of new plays and works-in-progress. Hosted weekly through Aug. 4, the renowned program welcomes visitors to spend the afternoon with a play in development, performed by professional actors. All performances begin at 3 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium.
The plays include:
Friday: Plunder and Lightning, by Cindy Lou Johnson and directed by Portia Krieger; featuring John Pankow, Annie Golden, Johanna Day, Nina Grollman, and Samantha Bohrer.
Tina and George’s preparations for an important party are wildly derailed when their daughter Rikki shows up on the run from the cops, and Tina’s stepmother, Lola, threatens to levy charges of elder abuse. This dark comedy about greed and the urgent power of love examines the price to be paid for burying our sins.
July 28: Chapters of a Floating Life (Winner of the 2023 L. Arnold Weissberger New Play Award); by Clarence Coo (Recipient of the 2023 Jay Harris Commission) and directed by Jennifer Chang; featuring Teresa Avia Lim, Grant Chang, James Chen, Diana Oh, and Leah Getz
Two couples from China try to make ends meet in New York City in the wake of the Second World War. One husband and wife live uptown, obsessed with a past of poetry, painting, and gardens. Another pair try to keep a Chinatown restaurant in business. Their worlds converge when the two women find each other and fall under the spell of the Chinese language.
Aug. 4: Wipeout, by Aurora Real de Asua and directed by Maggie Burrows; featuring Emily Kuroda, Becky Ann Baker, and Brett Gray
It’s Gary’s 77th birthday and all she wants to do is surf, though she’s never stepped foot on a board. With the help of a hot-rod teenage surf instructor and the company of her two best friends, Gary is about to go on the ride of her life. As the three women navigate the currents of the Pacific, they must confront seven decades of secrets and sacrifices.
Tickets are $15. Advance registration is required. Register through the Williamstown Theatre Festival Box Office at wtfestival.org. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.
Learn more about Williamstown Theatre Festival at www.wtfestival.org.