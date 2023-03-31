WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Earth Day, April 22, the Clark Art Institute hosts a conversation with artist Carolina Caycedo, exploring her ecofeminist practice. The free talk takes place at 2 p.m. in the Clark’s auditorium in the Manton Research Center.
Caycedo, whose work is included in the Clark’s upcoming exhibition, “Human Ecology: Eight Positions,” is known for her performances, video, artist’s books, sculptures, and installations that examine environmental and social issues. Her work contributes to the construction of environmental historical memory, as a fundamental element for the nonrepetition of violence against human and nonhuman entities.
Caycedo has developed publicly engaged projects in major cities across the globe and has held residencies at the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst in Berlin, as well as the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, Calif., among others. She has participated in numerous international exhibitions, including the Sydney, Chicago Architecture, Sao Paulo, Istanbul, Berlin, Havana and Whitney biennials.
“Humane Ecology: Eight Positions” features a group of contemporary artists who consider the intertwined natural and social dimensions of environmental questions: Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio, Korakrit Arunanondchai, Caycedo, Allison Janae Hamilton, Juan Antonio Olivares, Christine Howard Sandoval, Pallavi Sen and Kandis Williams.
Opening July 15, the exhibition is presented in outdoor and indoor spaces at the Clark, including both the Clark Center and Lunder Center at Stone Hill. Caycedo presents her work at the Clark this summer in collaboration with Williams College art students.
The talk is free and open to the public; no registration is required. For more information, visit clarkart.edu/events.