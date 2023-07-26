WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Filled with lush printed copies after admired works of Renaissance art, the Clark Art Institute’s newest exhibition Printed Renaissance explores the relationship between art writing and graphic reproduction in Italy between 1500–1800.
Beginning in the lifetimes of figures such as Andrea Mantegna (1431–1506), Raphael Sanzio (1483–1520), and Michelangelo Buonarroti (1475–1564), engravers and woodcutters made what came to be called “reproductive prints” after their most popular works. Just as with multiple editions of texts, enterprising print publishers retouched and reissued copperplate and woodblock images for later collectors — demonstrating both a market interest in art of the past and a more broadly developing consciousness of a history of art.
Printed Renaissance includes more than 30 prints and nine books drawn from the Clark’s extensive holdings of works on paper and the Clark library. The exhibition is on view in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery of the Clark’s Manton Research Center from July 29 through Oct. 22.
“These exceptional prints and books are rarely shown, thus it’s a unique moment to be able to share so many of these works of art in such a fascinating exhibition,” said Olivier Meslay, Hardymon Director of the Clark. “We are extraordinarily proud of the of the curator, Yuefeng Wu, who developed the concept for this exhibition while he was a student in the Williams College/Clark Graduate Program in the History of Art. His impressive insights into the art objects included in Printed Renaissance provide a unique lens through which to learn about the role printmaking played in Italy during this time period.”
“The early edition books and prints in this exhibition show us where the broader interest in the history of art began — in the hands of early modern art lovers poring over copies of famous Renaissance masterpieces, perusing art treatises, and discussing them with friends and fellow enthusiasts,” said exhibition curator Wu. “By partaking in that activity of appreciating and chatting about art in front of printed copies, we are afforded a privileged view into the past of art history, as well as an important opportunity to reflect on its present. ”