MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) presents an encore screening of "The Artist and the Astronaut" on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts.
A reception with light refreshments will be held starting at 6 p.m. in the lobby.
"The Artist & the Astronaut" tells the unlikely love story between the artist Pat Musick, a civil rights activist, and the Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr as they participate in some of the most historic events in human history. The film is filled with never-before-seen footage of the early space pioneers and features interviews with key figures from that era. It chronicles Pat and Jerry’s vastly different paths as they traverse uncertain times, eventually coming together to render some of America’s most enduring art. "The Artist & the Astronaut" is an uplifting love story proving that curiosity, perseverance, and empathy for others can be powerful agents of change.
There will be a Q & A session after the screening with filmmaker Bill Muench and songwriter Todd Hobin. Tickets are $20 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.