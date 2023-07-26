DORSET — While attending Dorset Theatre Festival’s world premiere of Lia Romeo’s “Still,” I couldn’t help but channel my inner Wendy Wasserstein.
In 2004, the late Pulitzer and Tony-winning playwright, while dying with cancer, wrote her final play, “Third,’ about the dangers of ideological stereotyping, and turning such notions on their head by having a very liberal middle-aged professor accuse a conservative student-athlete of plagiarism because she could not fathom any quality work coming from a student who held such politics.
Wasserstein, whose own lefty bona fides were never in question, seemed to warn us all of the echo chamber that can blind anyone to connecting with their fellow humans, keeping us all from finding the common ground therein.
Romeo, in her new play, takes some of this a step further by interjecting wistful longing in her two-hander. Former lovers Helen (Jayne Atkinson) a successful novelist, and Mark (Tim Daly), a big-shot attorney, reunite after 30-plus years for a drink and friendly banter, and a whole lot of evolving what-ifs.
The chemistry which both Daly and Atkinson ooze expertly to each other causes the innocent rendezvous to quickly escalate, but in that subsequent journey of re-discovery, a shattering diagnosis, as well as a potential run for political office, are revealed to each other — with poignant, humorous and razor-sharp moments which take us from chuckling to misty eyes to pensive contemplation from one scene to the next.
Such transitions are what stories torn from real life are made of. Earlier that evening, I found myself outside the Dorset Playhouse in a brief chat with newly minted Dorset Theatre Festival artistic director Will Rucker about how often what we see on stage attempting to explain real life is never as stark or sudden as the real thing, even though scores of people will criticize the arts for going overboard and exaggerating reality.
This is where Romeo, director Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Daly and Atkinson get it spot-on. They all took the ongoing and growing political divide in our country and pushed it one step further than Wasserstein (when she faced her impending death and did not care that her fellow liberal critics were going to treat “Third” lukewarmly at best).
This was exactly the point in “Still,” a story which takes the same notion of intolerance and identity politics, but sets it in the middle of a potential love reunion, something even the least romantic among us can connect with in a longing way.
It’s really visceral material, and I hope my fellow critics do not drown it in a blue wave of ho-hum (at best) that met Wasserstein’s last play.
Timing was so key to exploring this massive social, emotional and political conundrum. Atkinson and Daly navigated the staccato see-saw dialogue deftly, as if to suggest that while complex, their answers were already, to a degree, predetermined. What will surprise our sensibilities, of course, as it did in “Third,” is where the orthodoxy and the willingness to compromise comes from, respectively.
The comedic deadpan hashmarks, as well as the breaks of silence, were expertly delivered by Atkinson and Daly, as were a few escalating and smoldering moments which made their rekindled attraction believable. Both actors adeptly navigated the physical reality delta between such flames heating in their 60s, versus their 30s. Marvelous, sublime renditions from such superb professionals.
The play was crisp and incisive, and ran a tidy 70ish minutes with no intermission.
Lights by Reza Behjat were flawlessly executed and understated but fun as needed, and sound by Hidenori Nakajo resonated nicely. Costumes by the inimitable Barbara Bell flowed seamlessly into the cleverly constructed set by Alexander Woodward. The logistics of this play were excellently stage managed by Rebecca Monroe, and the industry casting nous of Judy Bowman deserves to take a bow, indeed!
When I got home after this sublime performance of “Still,” I dug into my archives because, like the two characters, I, too, wanted to remember where I had been, and how far I had come, and if I could reconcile the two. When I found my 16-year-old review of “Third,” I wondered if Wasserstein was looking down on me with a chuckle, as I muttered to myself: “Well, well … the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
This is, ultimately what makes “Still” such an entertaining, moving yet also instructive play. And why, like my fellow opening-night standing-ovation compadres in the audience, you should ping the Dorset Theatre Festival box office ASAP and secure one of the few tickets left in what is shaping up to be a wildly successful world premiere run of this deeply human story.
“Still,” by Lia Romeo and directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt, starring Jayne Atkinson and Tim Daly, will run through Aug. 5 at Dorset Theatre Festival, The Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset. Information and tickets are at 802-867-2223, ext. 101, or dorsettheatrefestival.org