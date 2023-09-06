MANCHESTER — Strings for Kids offers violin, viola and cello instruction throughout the school year for children ages 5–18, from beginning and intermediate through advanced levels. Starting the week of Sept. 18, lessons will take place at various locations in Manchester and Dorset.
Fall and winter terms consist of 10 private lessons and a recital. A shorter spring term comprises four lessons and an end-of-year recital. Students also have an opportunity to perform in family concerts alongside professional musicians at the Manchester Community Library and participate in masterclasses. 2023–24 faculty includes Deanna Baasch (violin), Vesela French (violin and viola), Joana Genova (violin), Heather Münch (violin), François Sécordel, (violin), Ariel Rudiakov (viola) and Jared Shapiro (cello).
For more information about Strings for Kids, visit taconicmusic.org/strings-for-kids, call (802) 362-7162 or email directors@taconicmusic.org.