MANCHESTER — Taconic Music will present its sixth annual Thanksgiving concert at 4 p.m. on Nov. 27, live and livestreamed from the library of Maple Street School in Manchester Center.
The concert will feature Debroah Buck and Joana Genova, violins; Ariel Rudiakov, viola; and Raman Ramakrishnan, cello. The musicians will perform pieces by Josef Haydn and Alexander Borodin. Seating is limited and reservations are required for the live performance, with a free-will offering at the door. Organizers suggest $15 for adults and $5 for kids.
Tickets for the live performance and livestream links to Taconic’s YouTube channel are available from the organization's website. For more information about the Thanksgiving concert, year-round offerings, and summer chamber music festival, visit taconicmusic.org.