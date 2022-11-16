MANCHESTER — Taconic Music Artistic Directors Joana Genova and Ariel Rudiakov recently announced the group’s annual musical tradition, a chamber music concert the weekend after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 at 4 p.m.
The concert will open with Mozart’s graceful and uplifting “String Quartet in C Major, KV 515” performed by violinists Deborah Buck and Genova, violists Kathryn Lockwood and Rudiakov, and viola cellist Tom Landschoot.
Buck, professor at Purchase Conservatory of Music and co-executive director of Kinhaven Music School, is a regular guest at Taconic Music.
Genova is the second violinist of The Indianapolis Quartet and adjunct professor at Williams and Bennington colleges, as well as Montclair State University.
Lockwood is professor at Montclair State University and co-artistic director of Telluride MusicFest. In addition to performing as a violist, Rudiakov is assistant conductor of Greenwich Symphony Orchestra and music director of Danbury Symphony.
Landschoot is a professor at Arizona State University and on the summer faculty of Taconic Music.
Featured guest ensemble is duoJalal: Lockwood, on viola, and Yousif Sheronick, percussion. duoJalal “are fearless seekers and synthesizers of disparate instruments and cultures,” raves the Toronto Star. Like the marriage between Australian Lockwood and Lebanese Yousif Sheronick, their music represents an organic amalgam of cultural traditions and musical styles. duoJalal moves from classical to Klezmer, Middle Eastern to jazz, with a skillful confluence that is natural, exploratory and passionate. duoJalal has performed throughout the U.S., Australia and Brazil, regularly performing world premieres of works composed or arranged for the group.
The concert will also be livestreamed on Taconic Music’s YouTube channel. Virtual concert doors open 10 minutes before concert time.
The performance runs about one hour. The concert will take place in the Hunter Room at the Manchester Community Library, with its beautiful acoustics. Suggested donation at the door is $15. For more information, visit TaconicMusic.org.