MANCHESTER — Taconic Music Summer Festival concerts kick off Saturday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester Village.
Artistic directors Ariel Rudiakov, and Joana Genova, will open the season with a flourish as conductor and concertmaster, respectively, of Dag Wirén’s Serenade for Strings. The only orchestral piece of the season, the Serenade features all the string students from Taconic’s Chamber Music Intensive (CMI), longtime faculty member and chamber collaborator Heather Braun (violin), and guest Steven Moran (double bass).
After the breezy Serenade, the concert continues with Avery Fisher Career Grant recipient Drew Petersen performing Lili Boulanger’s nuanced and expressive Trois morceaux pour piano. The concert ends with Ernö Dohnányi’s Sextet in C Major, written in 1935 for the unusual combination of clarinet, French horn, string trio, and piano, and performed by Genova on violin, Rudiakov on viola, Tom Landschoot on cello, Todd Palmer on clarinet, Kyle Hoyt on French horn and Drew Petersen on piano.
Additionally, on Saturday morning, June 19, beginning at noon, Taconic Music has its first of four open dress rehearsals at the Riley Center — a perfect opportunity to observe the casual interaction among all the musicians as they put the finishing touches on the program. Note that this is a later start time for an open dress rehearsal than previously announced, and is only for this week.
On Monday, June 21 at 7 p.m., also at the Riley Center, longtime faculty member, master violinist, and award-winning pedagogue Danwen Jiang will lead a masterclass for CMI students, helping them prepare for their first NextGen concert the following week, and giving the audience a behind-the-scenes look at how the musical interpretation is discussed and refined.
In addition to the live performances, all of Taconic Music’s 2021 summer concerts at the Riley Center will be livestreamed on Taconic’s YouTube channel.
Admission to all of Taconic’s faculty and NextGen concerts, masterclasses, and livestreams is free; donations are always welcome. Seating is limited and reservations are requested. Masks are required for all live performances. To reserve tickets and for more information about Taconic Music’s concerts and year-round programs, visit taconicmusic.org.