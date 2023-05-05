MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Arts Center is gearing up for its Spring/Summer 2023 Member Exhibition, which will be held from May 13 through July 16.
The opening reception for the exhibition is on May 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. SVAC is at 860 Southern Vermont Arts Center Drive.
Since its founding, SVAC has benefited from an active artist membership program. The hallmark of this program is the annual member exhibitions. Our more than 200 artist members are invited to share their recent work with the public. This popular exhibition features a range of media, including painting, drawing, prints, textile/fiber, sculpture, photography, ceramics and more. All exhibited pieces will be for sale.
For more information on this and other shows and exhibitions, and to learn how to become a member, visit svac.org.