MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Arts Center will present Ashley Bryan: The Spirit Of Joy, running Saturday, Sept. 30 through Jan. 7. The exhibit's opening reception will be held on Sept. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum.
Numerous exhibitions have celebrated the significant contributions that award-winning illustrator and author Ashley Bryan made to the field of children’s literature. The Spirit of Joy at Southern Vermont Arts Center will be the first, however, to examine the interior of Bryan’s home and its relationship to his creative output.
Bryan’s collection will be displayed on shelves, tables, and even suspended from the ceiling.
Over three decades of living and working on Little Cranberry Island off the northern coast of Maine, Bryan amassed thousands of toys, puppets, and other curios that he lovingly and purposefully displayed throughout his home. Patterns emerge from this remarkable, eclectic, and global collection of objects that expand understanding of the subjects and themes Bryan explored in his artwork, such as: music/song/poetry, the animal world, African and African-American heritage, and family/community.
The exhibition will bring the interior of Bryan’s home to life through a selection of toys, objects, puppets, and paintings borrowed from the Ashley Bryan Center, as well as images documenting the space, taken by Boston-based photographer Parrish Dobson. In addition, the Eric Carle Museum is lending several of Bryan’s book illustrations for the exhibition.
Bryan (1923-2022) is widely respected and beloved for helping fill a void in the historically white-dominated field of children’s literature through centering stories of Black life and African folk tales. SVAC is honored to be the first institution to bring public and scholarly attention to understudied aspects of his life and work. An array of public programs for youth, families, and adults will complement the exhibition and further engage our audiences.
For more information, visit https://www.svac.org/class/ashley-bryan/.