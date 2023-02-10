Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Arts Center is holding a public opening of its new Solo Show on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The show, whichshowcases diverse talent in a range of media throughout the galleries of Yester House, runs through May 7.

The 2023 participating solo artists are Domenica Brockman, Janet Cathey, Priscilla Heine, Rose Klebes, Lorna Ritz, Elise Robinson, Angela Sillars, Courtney Stock, Gregg Wapner, Susan Wilson and Chloe Wilwerding.

Artists spent Thursday installing their exhibits (pictured).

