WESTON — Sundays on the Hill concert series is celebrating its 25th anniversary and is proud to have the talented Irish harpist Áine Minogue grace the stage on July 23 in the Community Church in Weston.
The event starts at 4 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, thanks to support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill concert series and other anonymous donors. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. The doors open at 3:30 p.m. and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door.
Minogue is an Irish harpist, singer, arranger and composer, now living in the Boston area. She has recorded 13 solo albums in styles generally categorized as Celtic, world, folk, spiritual, and new age. As traditional Irish music and dance continue to enjoy success both here and in Ireland, Minogue is an artist who has long explored its themes and who captures its very essence. Her voice reflects the lyricism and richness to be found in Irish music, mythology and poetry with a voice undeniably her own and a diverse group of instruments that add to the traditional flavor of her work. Information on Minogue can be found at www.aineminogue.com.
For more information on the concert series, visit www.SundaysOnTheHill.org.