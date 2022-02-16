SANDGATE — Sugarhouse Workshop is the creative outlet of the multi-talented Jessica Lewis Stevens, offering an abundance of handmade crafts, quilts, paper arts and baked goods.
A thoughtful connection to source materials and a slow, handmade process is the thread that binds Sugarhouse Workshop goods. The synergy is seamless: Quilts made with dyed fabric from her backyard goldenrod. Crowns sewn with scraps from making the quilts. Sourdough breads and pastries risen with wild yeast and hand-scored with designs of flower petals and leaves. Hand-sewn books (with plant-dyed thread) and cards printed with a tabletop printing press.
Lewis Stevens honed her quilting skills with “books and practice.” She learned about quilting from a formative experience she had meeting an older woman in her late 80s when she first moved to the area from Buffalo, N.Y.
“When I moved here 10 years ago, I met this woman named Claudia," she said. "She invited me to this charity bee.” It was there that she had an "aha" moment about her love for quilting.
“I love to play with color. Because with natural dyes, nothing doesn’t go together. There’s all this beautiful cohesion.”
The colors in Sugarhouse Workshop (mainly a room in Lewis Stevens' home) are a warm embrace — with deep browns of fabric dyed with onion peel from her kitchen and autumn’s black walnuts. There are yellows from backyard goldenrod; pinks, purples and blues from indigo.
Equally as warming are the freshly baked sourdough rye loaves on the counter. Hand-scored with a floral design and made with yeast from a 6-year-old sourdough starter. She is in the process of experimenting with fermented almond butter cookies.
In addition to her many projects, Lewis Stevens is a homeschooling mother. She has 3 boys — Henry, 10, River, 5, and Osa, 2.
But even with three boys running around the house, the Workshop isn’t slowing down anytime soon. She is in the process of creating a zine, a seasonal almanac with a story, alongside her friend Michelle Mackay, an illustrator.
“She has a really strong visual voice. She can just take the story that I’m writing and she’s so good at creating images that are perfect for it.”
The zine will have a letterpress cover, the inside pages will be professionally printed. “There will be little extras … like sets of cards and printed seed packets — it’s all totally handmade.”
Lewis Stevens lived in Buffalo, N.Y., and was the program director for Western New York Book Arts Center, where she learned to do letterpress printing and bookbinding. She also holds a master's degree in Library Science and initially moved to the area for a library job a decade ago.
In the far-off future, Lewis Stevens hopes to convert the addition on her house, a three-season room, into a bakery. “I want to get a Rofco bread oven and a big table. I’d really like to bake once a week … a lot more bread.”
She makes occasional deliveries of her sourdough breads to the farm store at Grateful Morning Farm in Shaftsbury. It’s the only place she currently sells her breads.
She has an array of cookbooks on her website (sugarhouseworkshop.com), available digitally. Visitors can purchase one, print it out, and follow Jessica’s do-it-yourself book-binding tutorial.
Browse her collection of recipes, craft tutorials, ponderings and photos on her website or on Instagram at @sugarhouseworkshop.