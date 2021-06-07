STRATTON — Stratton Mountain Resort has planned a Fourth of July celebration for July 2-4. Fireworks, family activities, and live music will return to the mountain, alongside summer operations that include downhill mountain biking, scenic lift rides, golf, hiking and more.
The celebration begins Friday with a local craft market paired with live music, shopping, and dining in the Stratton Village. Friday night kicks off Stratton's first movie night of the season, featuring "Annie" on the large outdoor projector and movie screen.
Saturday begins with the 9 a.m. Running of the Bears 5K race around the resort and village. Other activities include the Bike Park and scenic lift rides to the summit or mid-mountain from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hiking, retail shops and dining open in the village, and golf.
On Saturday evening, there will be an outdoor climbing wall, bungee jump, sack race, three-legged race, and other family activities. The Dave Mathews Tribute Band performs at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks to follow at 9:30. Due to capacity limits for the concert, registration is required for Mountain Friends and Family.
Sunday opens with mountain biking, the scenic lift, golf, and shopping in the village. Stratton's 2021 Mountain Music series kicks off at 7:30 p.m. with headliners the Spin Doctors, a staple of the '90s music scene with six albums including the triple-platinum "Pocket Full of Kryptonite." Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
On Monday, the Bike Park and scenic lift will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and golf tee times will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For tickets, hours, lodging packages and additional information, visit stratton.com.