BENNINGTON — "Your Favorite Age" is this month's theme for Story Night, to be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on March 16.
Story Night presents true stories, told live without notes. Eight story tellers will have up to eight minutes to share a funny, sad, poignant, amazing, surprising, or touching story about “Your Favorite Age.” Something wonderful happened when you were 11 or you had a life-changing experience at age 31. All stories are true and first-person.
If you have a story to tell, send an email to info@bpacvt.org to reserve a storytelling slot. This is an online show. You must be able to livestream with video/audio from your location.
Tickets are $5 per household stream, and available at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=122056. Email info@bpacvt.org to put your name on the list as a storyteller.