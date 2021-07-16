MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center invites all to celebrate the return of live music to its Arkell Pavilion with “SVAC Presents the Blues.”
On Saturday, Aug. 7, from noon to 6 p.m., the Southern Vermont Arts Center will host its first blues festival.
“SVAC Presents the Blues” is co-organized by Paul E. Benjamin, founder and organizer of the North Atlantic Blues Festival, the largest of its kind on the East Coast. Featuring four iconic contemporary Blues bands, this all-ages festival is a way to celebrate the return of live music to SVAC’s Arkell Pavilion (930 SVAC Drive, Manchester).
Schedule:
noon to 1:10 pm: Alexis P. Suter Band
Alexis P. Suter is the owner of that big, booming voice you can hear roaring out of Brooklyn into the heart of North America and beyond. Alexis P. and her band are on the rise as accolades pour in and they continue to captivate audiences from town to town. Miss Suter and her powerful and unique ensemble artfully blend the lines between Blues, Soul, Roots and Rock music. Alexis's voice ranges from a pained passion to explosive and soul-bearing.
1:30 to 2:40 p.m.: Bruce Katz Band
Bruce Katz is a five-time (2008, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2018) Nominee for the Blues Music Award (W.C. Handy Award) for "Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year,” selected by the Blues Foundation of Memphis, TN. While Blues is a very important part of his music, Bruce's music has more angles and influences, occupying a unique space where blues, "soul-jazz,” jam-band rock, and all aspects of Americana Music collide into a style of original music all his own.
3 to 4:10 p.m.: James Armstrong Band
Born into a musical family in 1957 in Los Angeles, James Armstrong had blues music in his blood from the very start. His mom was a blues singer; his dad played jazz guitar. Armstrong formed his first band in the 7th grade, and by age 17 he was touring the country. Over the years, Armstrong has performed in many countries throughout North America, Europe, Scandinavia, Asia and the Middle East. Armstrong has shared the stage with many artists like ‘Keb Mo,’ Coco Montoya, Chaka Kahn, Tommy Castro, Shemekia Copeland, Tab Benoit, Charlie Musselwhite, Walter Trout, Doug MacLeod, Roy Brown, Ricky Lee Jones, Jan and Dean, Mitch Mitchell, and many more.
4:30 to 6 p.m.: Johnny Rawls Band
Johnny Rawls is a soul-blues legend. The Blues Music Awards (and its predecessor, the W.C. Handy Awards) frequently recognize Johnny’s work. To date, ten of Johnny’s albums have been nominated for Soul Blues Album of the Year, with “I’m Still Around” winning in 2019 and “Ace of Spades” winning in 2010. Johnny has been nominated for Soul Blues Male Artist eleven times, and received one nomination for Song of the Year. Roots Music Report declared Johnny’s 2017 release, “Waiting for the Train,” one of the top 50 blues albums of the year. Johnny also has multiple nominations/awards from Blues Blast Magazine and Living Blues Magazine.
Tickets are on sale through the SVAC website.
Advance purchase ticket price is $35 for non-members; $30 for SVAC members and for Priority General Admission seating in the first three rows, $60. The box office opens on Aug. 7 at 11 a.m., and General Admission will be $40 at the gate on the day of the performance.
For information, call 802-362-1405, email info@svac.org, or visit the website.
Image: Johnny Rawls