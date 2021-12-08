BENNINGTON — It might be easier to explain what not to expect at Soul Steps’ upcoming performance at the Bennington Performing Arts Center: An event where you passively sit in your seat and expect to be entertained.
You’ll see tightly choreographed movement, hear the body used as percussion with clapping hands and stomping feet, and most importantly, feel the rhythm, ensemble founder Maxine Lyle and center executive director Jennifer Jasper said.
Soul Steps is dedicated to step dancing, a dance form invented at historically Black colleges and universities in the mid-20th century and greatly influenced by the dance and cultural traditions of sub-Saharan Africa, especially South Africa. The dancers will perform excerpts from “Step Show: The Musical,” which Lyle is developing.
If you’re new to step, don’t worry: They’ll teach you.
“It’s interactive,” Lyle said. “In a traditional step show … the audience is going to be calling out to performers on stage. There’s that relationship. We’ll be modeling some of that when we invite the audience to learn movement. You definitely have to get yourself involved.”
A question-and-answer session with the artists, led by Mya Fisher, a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant at Yale University, will be held after the show. And if you really want to experience it for yourself, the group will host free one-hour introductory workshops at the center at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
“Our performance is going to carry the audience through what it is and give everyone a foundation to work with,” Lyle said.
The idea for the musical came to Lyle after she graduated from Williams College in 2000. “This is a labor of love. This has been a long journey,” she said in a recent interview.
As Lyle explained, “Step Show: The Musical” tells the story of a young woman who enrolls at a fictional Black university. Through flashbacks, it connects the present to the past, to the main character’s grandfather in the 1940s, to see how the civil rights movement of then compares with the Black Lives Matter movement of today.
“We get a glimpse of her grandfather using step as way to push against segregation and juxtapose his journey to her journey,” Lyle explained.
Step is inspired by Gumboot dance, which also owes its existence as a reaction to cultural racism. South African mine workers were not allowed to talk to each other while working in the mines, so they would hit their thick rubber gumboots as a means of communicating without the supervisors knowing.
“The physicality of that is so clearly linked to what we do as steppers,” Lyle said. “We look at that as our lineage.”
For Lyle, who was among the five co-founders of the Sankofa step team at Williams, turning the dance culture she experienced as a kid growing up in Newark, N.J., into a musical theater experience is her life’s work and passion. An English major at Williams, she pursued a master's degree in theater management and production from Columbia as a way to help bring her passion to audiences.
“In my community, step is something I saw every day,” she said. “But I had no knowledge of its history. Myself and other African American students felt a cultural void. Something was missing for us. Step was the answer.”
The project’s Bennington connection starts with the ensemble giving a performance at the downtown splash pad in June, with the support of the town and local arts organizations.
“It was our first performance of any kind coming out of the pandemic,” Lyle recalled. ”That moment was really magical for us. It was seeing the curiosity, in the young faces in particular."
“That’s when the light bulb went off for us,” she said. “There's something here. There's a space for us in the community.”
“I feel it’s a great entry point for conversations about race and diversity,” she said. “It’s something our nation needs a whole lot more of right now.”