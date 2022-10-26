NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Sophie Allison isn't interested in letting her music get stale.
Recording and performing under the name Soccer Mommy, Allison, who performs next Saturday at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, is touring behind her third major-label album, “Sometimes, Forever.” Her albums have been critically acclaimed, and "Sometimes, Forever" has been hailed for pushing the envelope of her sound while retaining what's essential about her music: the strength of her songs and her honest, personal lyrics. Pitchfork rated it an 8.0, and Rolling Stone gave it four stars.
Even though songwriting is “basic nature” for Allison — she's been writing songs since she was 5 years old — she says she’s constantly evolving and learning, because she needs both the artistic outlet and the continual challenge.
“I think I try to let it be an outlet lyrically for things that are unresolved for me, or things I can’t quite figure out,” she told Vermont News & Media in a phone interview from her home in Nashville. “There’s nothing more amazing and nothing more exciting than creating something that feels new and fresh.”
“I don’t want to be bored. I don’t want to make another album that's just like this other one,” she continued. “I want to to be discovering new ideas. My favorite part is recording — there’s nothing more fun than getting into a studio and getting to mess around.”
Allison, 25, has three major label albums to her credit, all of them critically acclaimed. She’s connected with listeners who appreciate her emotional authenticity. And she writes winning, memorable choruses — a potent old-school pop music skill that comes in handy in a business where getting your new music recognized continues to get harder.
Soccer Mommy’s sound owes as much to 2000s pop as it does to '90s alternative and indie rock. Asked what she’s listening to lately, she cited Veruca Salt’s debut album “American Thighs,” Slowdive’s shoegazer classic “Souvlaki,” and Janet Jackson. She also expressed admiration for the songwriting of Joni Mitchell, Towns Van Zandt and Leonard Cohen.
The influence of Sleater-Kinney’s interwoven lead guitars are present in Soccer Mommy’s music, along with Liz Phair’s candid lyrics and ear for pop hooks, and the synth dreaminess of New Wave artists like The Cure. Allison’s lyrics reflect both the euphoria and struggles of her own life, and that’s connected with listeners going through similar issues.
“I get a lot of people that experience the same things, and they'll have a conversation with me about it. But music, just in general, and I know from my own personal experience as well — music can be very, not necessarily healing, but more of a kind of comfort. It makes you feel seen, it makes you feel heard, it makes you feel like you're not alone.”
While her songs are “personally emotional,” they’re not always literal, Allison said.
“Sometimes I get people who hear a song and have a connection — then I’m like ‘that's totally not what this was about,’" Allison said. “But the beauty of writing things that are intentionally very specific, but also vague, is when you put a lot of personal detail in a song and you don’t say exactly what you mean, it can turn out meaning something entirely different to someone.”
MOVING FORWARD
The “tricky third album” is an overused rock criticism trope. But like most cliches, it’s based in truth: The third record tends to separate the great from the merely adequate, and even if it falters, it can serve as proof that the artist was trying new things. Evolve in a way that keeps old fans while earning new ones, and you get “Ladies of the Canyon” or “OK Computer” or “Born To Run.” Get it totally wrong, and you’re in the same leaky boat as Oasis, or — shudder — Smash Mouth.
Happily for Allison, her cast of Soccer Mommy bandmates and producer Daniel Lopatin, “Sometimes, Forever” avoids those third-album pitfalls. It delivers great songs, takes artistic risks while maintaining what’s essential about Allison’s lyrics and melodies, and sonically pushes the envelope.
While Allison has previously used synthesizers to add color to her guitar-driven tunes — she writes on guitar — Lopatin helped her add texture and depth. On “Darkness Forever,” the echoes an ambient noise build a gothic sense of dark foreboding worthy of a lyric allusion to poet Sylvia Plath’s death by suicide. In “Unholy Affliction,” the synth pads and chaotic drums — going nowhere but getting there fast — convey a circular chaos that underscores strong hints of exasperation with fame and the music business.
But the production choices drive the brighter material, too. The verses in “Shotgun” stomp about musically with distorted bass and heavy drums, as the narrator acknowledges the unhealthy aspects of a relationship. But the synth leads in the chorus underpin a dramatic lift — a contrast that tells us why the narrator will be around, no matter what. And the play-out of “Bones” lifts a catchy album-opener into a hockey arena-ready anthem.
“The more I learn about production, the more I explore, the more I have an expansive idea in my mind,” Allison said. “It’s always about finding the right producer to help me to pull it all together and also push me to areas that I wouldn't have fully imagined.”
“That was something I was really thinking about when I was looking for a producer — when I decided to work with [Lopatin],” she said. “I wanted to do something a little more out there. I wanted to have somebody who was going to respect what my sound has always been but also help me dive out into the deep end and explore weird ideas that I always thought were cool — but I guess I pulled myself back from a little bit [in the past].”
About those choruses: “Shotgun” and “Bones” are perhaps the best examples of Allison’s ability to find a refrain that meshes musically and lyrically with the verses, pushes the song forward, and planting it permanently in your brain.
What's the secret sauce in a winning chorus? Part of it is the influence of the early 2000s pop she heard on the radio as a kid. That said: “Part of it is pushing yourself to not give in to feeling good and kind of vibing,” she said.
“It starts with a chord progression changing or the time changing a little bit … some kind of shift to push you out of the space you were in before. That’s how big choruses feel a lot of times — you have that shift or that lift. A sudden minor or something. Change is necessary to have something feel dramatic.”