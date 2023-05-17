BENNINGTON — The Sky Family from Prince Edward Island will be performing their acclaimed program Celtic Revival! at the Missionary Alliance Church in Bennington on Saturday, June 10, at 6 p.m.
With their unique blend of fast-paced Celtic fiddle music, humor and inspiration, the Sky Family engages audiences from coast to coast with their heart touching, toe-tapping program. The family has been featured guests on various national TV shows and their songs have been played across the U.S. and Canada on more than 250 radio stations.
For the price of admission, the church said "a love offering will be taken."
The Missionary Alliance Church is located at 198 Crescent Blvd., Bennington.