BENNINGTON — The Coffee Bar off of Main Street will be filled with the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter Chris Pureka on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Pureka, who uses they/them pronouns, will be joined by John-Allison Weiss on their December tour. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.com, and the link is available on The Coffee Bar’s Facebook page. The bar, stocked with beer, wine, spirits and boozy milkshakes, opens an hour before the show starts.
Pureka was originally supposed to tour with popular queer poet and spoken word artist Andrea Gibson, but Gibson was unable to partake in the tour due to health reasons.
Pureka has been in Portland, Ore., for about 10 years, having spent their 20s in Northampton, Mass. Incredibly in touch with the New England area, they said one of their first shows was in Burlington. This is Pureka's first time performing in Bennington.
Pureka believes that some people will come up from Western Massachusetts for the show because their performance at The Parlor Room sold out — making tickets for the small coffee shop venue more in demand than before.
Pureka was on tour in Ann Arbor, Mich., during their interview with the Banner. They drove over 2,300 miles with a car filled to the brim with various instruments that fit their folk and indie rock genre, traveling with a small band made of two other people.
“The car is full of instruments,” said Pureka, who plays two different guitars. Another member of the band plays electric guitar and bass, and the other member plays the banjo and piano. All three will be contributing vocals to create indie-style harmonies.
“This is a little bit of a different show, because there's three of us,” said Pureka. “But it'll still be great. We're still a folk band.” It’s different because they’re usually on tour alone, and they utilize small performance spaces to make a connection with the audience.
The show at The Coffee Bar is part of a larger, three-week tour that Pureka makes every year before Christmas. They said it’s their “fake holiday tour.” They grew up in Connecticut, so they take the opportunity to tour the east coast before hanging out with family on the holiday.
“We're just kind of hitting all these markets that I haven't been to in a while,” said Pureka.
In their music, the focus is on the lyrics and emotion behind the song rather than the arrangement and musical qualities. Their music can be described as indie folk with a hint of Americana.
“A lot of the music's very emotive. I would say there's like a high focus on emotional content. A lot of the songs are about relationships,” said Pureka. When forced to compare their music to another artist, they see themselves as a gritty Brandi Carlile.
For a sneak peek of the show, Pureka’s most recent EP called “The Longest Year” is available on streaming services.