BENNINGTON — Sage City Symphony will celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary with a concert at Greenwall Auditorium in the VAPA Building at Bennington College on May 21 at 4 p.m. Admission is free and open to all.
The concert program will feature “Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op. 56a,” by Johannes Brahms; “2020: Insidiodyssey,” by Joan Devoe; “The Swan of Tuonela,” by Jean Sibelius; and “Symphony No. 3 in One Movement,” by Sage City Symphony co-founder Louis Calabro.
With support from the Bennington College president’s office, the concert will be followed by a reception with hot and cold hors d’oeuvres by Henry’s Market, a custom cake by Fancy Pants Cakes and a cash bar. A special commemorative 18-inch by 24-inch 50th anniversary poster will be available for $20, with an option to have it autographed by Music Director Michael Finckel, whose 30th anniversary as conductor of Sage City Symphony is also being celebrated in 2023. Poster quantities are limited; advance orders may be placed at sagecitysymphony.org.
For COVID-19 protocols, all current and evolving guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state of Vermont and Bennington College will be followed. Face masks and social distancing might be required (“pod” seating permitted), and proof of vaccination and ID might be requested at the door. In the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 infection rates, postponement or cancellation of this concert will be posted on the symphony’s website at sagecitysymphony.org.