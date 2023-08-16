BENNINGTON — Sage City Symphony is seeking musicians interested in playing for the 2023-24 season, which runs from September through May. No audition is required, but musicians should be able to play works of moderate difficulty.
Commitment to all concerts throughout the entire season is not required; however, it is expected that players will participate in all rehearsals scheduled for each concert in which they intend to participate. Rehearsals for the first concert on Sunday, Nov. 12, begin on Sunday, Sept. 17.
Rehearsals are held in Greenwall Auditorium in the VAPA Building at Bennington College on Sunday afternoons from 2:45 to 5:30 p.m., with occasional changes to accommodate Bennington College events. Performances are on Sundays at 4 p.m., following a 2 p.m. warmup, and there is an additional dress rehearsal the day before (on a Saturday).
After the Fall Concert in November, the symphony is off between Thanksgiving and the New Year and then starts up again in January for a winter chamber orchestra program in February, followed by a Youth Concert in March, and then a final Spring Concert in May.
The program for the Nov. 12 concert includes Symphony No. 5 by Mendelssohn (“The Reformation”), the premiere of Concerto for Contrabassoon by Shawn, two premieres by Bennington College students, and Pavane pour une Infante Defunté by Ravel.
As a community orchestra, Sage City Symphony welcomes new players of all ages — particularly violinists, violists, and cellists — who share a love for the orchestral repertoire. Sage City usually has 45 to 55 players from nearby Bennington and Shaftsbury, as well as northern Berkshire County in Massachusetts and the Albany area in New York State and beyond.
Further information about Sage City Symphony is available at https://sagecitysymphony.org. Any questions may be directed to Symphony Manager Gail Smith via email to gailadgc@sover.net or phone at (802) 733-3382.