NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — With harmony and discordance, order and chaos, tradition as well as disregard for convention, The Sun Ra Arkestra, directed by the 98-year-old Marshall Allen, took to the stage Sunday at the Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA.
“Sun Ra departed planet Earth on May 30, 1993. He travels the spaceways from planet to planet. Space is the place,” an official post by the Arkestra on Twitter describes the legendary jazz musician, composer, poet and bandleader.
The Sun Ra Arkestra echoes the interplanetary philosophy of its namesake while remaining firmly grounded in the present. The result is a palpable connection to its source.
The large band of 13 members filled the stage panoramically. The rhythm section laid down mesmerizing grooves straddling free jazz and avant-garde funk, while the horn section provided melodic stabs and washes of melody, while solos were generously traded within and between sections.
A percussion section added underlying texture and pulsation that seemed to directly tap into this cosmic power source, fueling the entire ensemble.
Marshal Allen, a contemporary of the late Sun Ra, leads the band on alto saxophone. Allen has been a member of the Arkestra since joining in 1958, and has led the Arkestra since 1995 after the death of Sun Ra in 1993.
On stage, Allen is spritely and bright-eyed. He directs the band with graceful and deliberate gestures, his ancient Egyptian-inspired, bright-red space garb flowing around him.
During the performance, a festival employee brings a birthday cake on stage to celebrate his recent 98th birthday. He receives the cake in the same way he plays music: reverentially, with awe and wonder.
Allen plays his saxophone almost like a keyboard, with sweeping glissandos that end in high notes above what is typically considered the normal register. His fingers run down the keys of the reed instrument, hitting, plucking and employing techniques that, before now, seemed alien to the instrument.
Tara Middleton provides lead vocals, crooning Ra poetry that echoes the vastness of outer space and the limitless nature of our own inner worlds.
“Free your mind. Be yourself. Watch the sun shine.”
She calls out urgently to Earth, to Earthlings; to turn our gaze upwards and outwards.
Her voice channels the energy of the music into spoken words while retaining the instrumental atmosphere. Never overbearing, yet not afraid to command the audience's attention.
Additional chants and vocals are sung by Allen and Knoel Scott, 65, a baritone sax player who splits his time playing a conga drum and removing his shoes in order to dance and cartwheel across the front of the stage.
Guitarist David Hotep employs effects to characterize some of Sun Ra’s distinctive analog synthesizer sounds. However, the lack of a pianist or keyboardist in the band is noteworthy.
The analog squeal of the synthesizer, sounds that Sun Ra is so well-known for, are clearly irreplaceable. The band chooses to fill that void with abstract reaches into the unknown with respective saxophones, guitar and horns.
The Sun Ra Arkestra is the oldest and longest running group on the three-day Solid Sound Festival lineup. To further the paradoxical nature of their performance and message, despite the band’s age, they are also the group with the most timeless message.
In a disparate sociopolitical climate, the Sun Ra Arkestra’s Afro-Futurist vision demonstrates the possibility of a union of opposites.
“Angels, demons are brothers born and you’ll find them out at play,” sings Middleton in a song co-written by Sun Ra and Marshall Allen. “Angels demons play, a rare refrain of cosmic flame, rhythms of the things they only know.”
A message that could not be more relevant to our time, in a country whose current zeitgeist is unarguably “division,” they present a way forward. They welcome the unknown to offer a brighter possibility for the human race.
Their music serves as a reminder that true advancement of the human race will not come from the tech oligarchs, the Musks and Bezos’ of the world, but from the modest artists whose outer expression of their inner developments are the blueprints we can model ourselves and our societies after.
Much broader in scope than mere technological advancement, the Sun Ra Arkestra offers collective ascendancy.
“If we came from nowhere here, why can’t we go somewhere there?” — Sun Ra