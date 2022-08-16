NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Not venturing out much over the last couple of years, I got to the Here and There Festival about halfway through, just in time to catch the set by The Beths — and was glad I did. The danceable refrains of the band from New Zealand was a welcoming presence. Some people in the crowd pantomimed drums. As the drums kicked up and a song would build, the whole crowd would bounce.
"They (expletive) ripped!" said my partner, Western Massachusetts musician Daniel Hales. This is a good thing. His tastes are particular, so a compliment from him is a reliable indicator.
Here and There, a touring festival curated by Australian musician Courtney Barnett, came to Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, or Mass MoCA, in North Adams on Saturday. While festival spokespeople said the approximate number of festivalgoers was unavailable, I can say music fans filled the museum's grounds, and you had to be proactive to get a spot close to the stage.
Each festival date had its own lineup. The event at Mass MoCA featured, in addition to Barnett, who closed the show, Lucy Dacus, Caroline Rose, Faye Webster, The Beths, Bartees Strange and Hana Vu. Caroline Rose was a late addition, replacing Men I Trust, who had to cancel because of COVID.
My main draw was Barnett — this was my third time seeing her live, all at Mass MoCA — and those music fans kind enough to chat with me in line for vegan pizza and later, a vodka cranberry, also named Barnett.
Heidi Benjamin and Marisa Federici, from the Albany, N.Y., area, came for Barnett, as well as The Beths and Lucy Dacus. Their favorite Barnett songs include "Sunday Roast" and "Small Poppies," both of which she played that night, and the deeper cut "Pickles From the Jar."
Federeci, a big fan of The Beths, names her favorite song by the group to be "Little Death," the live performance of which gave her "goosebumps."
Sarah Manet and Co Britt, who came from Greenfield, named Barnett and Dacus as what drew them to the show. They also had seen Barnett at the North Adams venue in 2018.
"Love the location," Manet said.
"Excited about the vegan pizza," Britt said.
The pizza, from Vegan Pizza Land in Easthampton, was among several food options, all with long lines. Other options included conventional pizza, bratwurst, barbecue and Indian. "This place rocks," I heard some festivalgoers say, as they carried off their plates of curry.
Faye Webster, whom we watched from the food court, had a light, dreamy sound that was met with roaring applause.
"I'd never seen Faye Webster before, so that was interesting," said Paul Rogers, there with his family from Albany, N.H., near North Conway. "Excellent. Really cool. But the whole lineup really attracted us. We are Courtney fans, as well."
He said it was great to catch The Beths.
"We've seen them once before. I think their sound is awesome," Rogers said. "Bartees Strange was fantastic."
By now, I had developed some expectations of Lucy Dacus, whom I hadn't heard before, and she didn't disappoint. Her low, comforting and somehow familiar voice delivered clear lyrics that I found myself continuously jotting down.
Dacus had the crowd dancing, and at the same time, singing along to intimate lines such as, "You got a 9 to 5, so I'll take the night shift." Other lines that jumped out at me included "You've got addictions, too"; "Hot and heavy in the basement of your parents' place"; and "Scared you wouldn't live to 45."
"You're really lucky you live nearby a place like this," Dacus told the Mass MoCA crowd.
Later in her set, she had the crowd — minus my partner, Daniel, who at this point excused himself to find more food — waving hands in the air to her cover of Cher's "Believe."
"What a beautiful night. This is really one for the books," Dacus told the audience. "You should give yourself credit for being a good crowd."
The sun went down on Dacus, and Barnett's performance opened with "Rae Street" off her newest album, followed by a fan favorite "Avant Gardener" — a rambling tale to which anxious people can relate. Like the other times I saw Barnett here, her vocals were impeccable, almost indistinguishable from the albums, save for some style and lyrical changes. In "Nameless, Faceless," an anthem on fears specific to being a woman, Barnett replaced the second refrain of "I'm real sorry / 'Bout whatever happened to you" to "I'm not sorry ..."
"How's everyone doing?" Barnett asked the crowd. And she even checked on those fans sitting farthest back at the venue, asking, "How's everyone on the hill?" Barnett engaged in some banter about the bright yellow moon behind some trees, uncertain whether it was indeed the moon or a tall building.
Barnett shredded on what Daniel informed me was a Fender Jazzmaster, and struck a cowbell during "Turning Green," his favorite off her newest album. She also played my favorite off any of her albums, "Pedestrian at Best."
The night closed with an encore from Barnett, followed by a blast of nostalgia with Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" through the venue's speakers.
Was the show worth the risk of venturing out? I will let you know when I am done quarantining.