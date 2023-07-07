WESTON — Weston Theater Company continues its season on its main stage at the Weston Playhouse with “Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story,” the 1989 jukebox musical about the iconic pioneer of rock and roll with horned-rimmed glasses from Lubbock, Texas who burst on the music scene and only a few years later, perished in a plane crash at the age of 22.
Weston’s pared-down production was bursting with the raw energy of its title character and a talented band of actor musicians who had the joint jumping, feet tapping and hands clapping.
It was 1956 when Buddy Holly and his band, the Crickets, were struggling to break through with rock and roll rhythms when those in the business wanted them to stick to country music formulas. The musical follows the band’s rise as it plays different venues around the country, Buddy marries Maria Elena, and Buddy and the Crickets part ways. It concludes with Holly’s final concert in Iowa with the Big Bopper and Richie Valens. Director Meredith McDonough’s staging of Holly’s passing following that concert was handled with grace.
Mostly, however, “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” was about the music that changed everything. Linda Ronstadt topped the charts in the 1970's with cover versions of “That’ll Be The Day” and “It’s So Easy.” The Grateful Dead covered “Not Fade Away” for years. Despite what Don McLean penned in his song “American Pie,” Holly’s tragic death on February 3, 1959, was not “the day the music died.”
Billy Finn, who portrayed Buddy Holly in a production of “The Wanderer” at the Paper Mill Playhouse last spring, did not miss a beat here (literally). Finn’s Buddy Holly brought to the fore Holly’s brashness and charm, along with his refusal to settle for the expected. It was thrilling to see and hear how hits such as “Peggy Sue” and “Everyday” came to be. How Finn managed to play a mean guitar while perched on a stand-up bass being played I will never know.
Ben Johnson on drums as Cricket Jerry Alison was disarming, as his character demanded that a song in progress be re-christened “Peggy Sue” to impress a girl. Music Director Matt Cusack, as fellow Cricket Joe B. Mauldin, was simply amazing, theatrically spinning the stand-up bass like a top between licks. Cusack doubled as J.P. Richardson, a/k/a the Big Bopper, contributing a hot take on “Chantilly Lace.”
Holly’s rise to stardom was not smooth. Weston veteran David Bonano ably portrayed Hipockets Duncan, a deejay who favored traditional country music, as well as independent producer Norman Petty, who gave Buddy Holly and the Crickets an opportunity to record at his studio in Clovis, New Mexico. As Norman Petty’s wife, Vi, Maggie Hollinbeck played a mean piano and was featured on celesta on the cut of “Everyday.”
Jason Cohen, who has previously acted in or musically directed six other productions of “Buddy: the Buddy Holly Story,” filled in as a fourth Cricket on rhythm guitar. Cohen doubled as a surly record executive who told Buddy to quit then and there and return to the tiling business back in Lubbock. Ariana Papaleo was convincing as Maria Elena, a record company receptionist who was swept off her feet to marry an impetuous Buddy Holly but also stood her ground.
One of the early venues at which Buddy Holly and the Crickets appeared was the Apollo Theatre in New York City. Isaiah Reynolds and Lena Richard brought the house down with a rollicking performance of the Isley Brothers classic “Shout.” Choreographer Felicity Stiverson had almost the entire cast duck-walking during a ferocious version of “Oh Boy.”
Director Meredith McDonough commented prior to opening curtain that she was not interested in a production that allowed the audience to remain passive. Weston’s production of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” which revisits when rock and roll was new, was simply electric.
Performances of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” continue through July 16 at the Weston Playhouse off Route 100 in Weston Village. For ticket information, call the WTC box office at 802-824-5288 or visit its website at www.westontheater.org. The show runs just over two hours, including a fifteen minute intermission. Patrons also are advised that the production includes loud music and the temptation to stand, clap and dance.