BENNINGTON — Bennington Community Theater recently presented “A Brand New Day! Broadway Songs of Hope,” a musical cabaret featuring a diverse 12-person cast. The director, Mark Blank, announced the show and explained that each song stems from different themes of hope.
Blank said the first act was about the hope of finding a connection, finding love and being loved. The second act is about discovering a new life and the hope of liberation. He also said, while the songs are about hope, the real hope in the show are the cast members. They decided to perform in spite of COVID and harsh winter weather so the show can be brought to the stage for everyone to enjoy.
The show ran Thursday through Sunday and consisted of 20 songs from various Broadway musicals. The percussion and piano accompaniment were live and visible on stage throughout the performance.
The cast had a wide age and vocal range. This allowed songs that express different perspectives of hope to be performed. While songs like “Alone in the Universe” from “Seussical,” which opened the show, can give a feeling of hope to a younger audience, a song like “Meadowlark” from “The Baker’s Wife,” performed in the second act, evoke emotion from the more seasoned members of the crowd.
A few Bennington Community Theater newbies graced the stage alongside veterans. Some vets include Blank who recently appeared in “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged),” Emma Jansch who appeared in “The Haunting of Hill House” and Mary Jo Greco who is on the Bennington Performing Arts Center board.
Unfortunately, the show began with some technical glitches. The actors seemed to have a difficult time finding a balance between the individual voices. This happened a few times throughout the show. In addition, although it was not in anyone’s control, the rain on Thursday night drew the attention away from a few songs.
Even though the acoustics of the theater were unforgiving, the cast had several moments of musical magic. “No Time at All” from the show “Pippin” was performed by Greco, who practically set the room on fire. She oozed energy and talent throughout the entire song.
Another highlight of the show was HK Goldstein’s performance of “Giants in the Sky” from “Into the Woods.” The rapid tempo and jam-packed lyrics are a challenge to perform. Even though the song provides technical challenges, Goldstein brought a lot of energy to the performance, running and jumping around the stage to embody the young character for whom the song was written.
The duet between Ingrid Madelayne and Lauren Biasi also deserves a spotlight. They sang “For Good” from the musical “Wicked.” They had great chemistry together and didn’t overpower one another during the song's section of counterpoint.
There was no shortage of talent in the cast. Anyone who has done live theater knows it’s impossible to have a flawless performance, but the beauty of live theater is that, even with the flaws, every moment is unique and it will never happen again.
More information on shows at Bennington Performing Arts Center can be found online at benningtonperformingartscenter.org.