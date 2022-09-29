READSBORO — Readsboro Glassworks, the glassblowing studio of Bill LeQuier and Mary Angus, will be open to the public on Saturday and Sunday during the Vermont Crafts Council’s 30th annual Fall Open Studio Weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Working together in the glass studio they built in a 150-year-old mill building in the village center, both artists create their own distinctive work. LeQuier’s complex glass sculptures are powerful and fluid, capturing the harmonious and erratic forces found in nature, while Angus creates blown-glass vessels with graceful forms and soft colors.
Angus and LeQuier will host glassblowing demonstrations throughout the weekend, with handblown glass by Angus and glass sculpture by LeQuier on display and for sale. Also available will be glass candy cane, icicle and snowflake ornaments that the couple create together. New snowflakes have been added to the collection this year, including their annual dated snowflake.
Readsboro Glassworks, No. 45 on the tour map, is located at 6954 Main St. (Route 100), lower level. Look for the bright yellow "open studio" signs directing visitors to the studio.
The Vermont Fall Open Studio Weekend is presented by the Vermont Crafts Council, which publishes an Open Studio Tour Guide with directions to 97 participating studios. The guide is available free on the Vermont Craft Council website at vermontcrafts.com.
For more information about Readsboro Glassworks, call 802-423-7706 or visit maryangusglass.com and kwilliamlequier.com.