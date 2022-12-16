Snow likely. High 39F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 2:51 pm
Brooke Swanson, on the flute, plays for preschool through fifth grade classes, and their families.
Lorelei Osgood entertains the crowd during the Fisher Elementary School Winter Concert.
Caroline Burke hits the sax at the Fisher Elementary School Winter Concert.
Fisher Elementary School students take part in the finale of the Winter Concert. Over 800 attended.
Fisher Elementary School in Arlington recently held its Winter Concert for its preschool through fifth grade classes.
