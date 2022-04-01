Carly Rogers, a 2014 graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School, returned Friday morning to speak with students about her musical career and answer students' questions. "You don't have to be the best. I'm certainly not the best. But as long as you have a voice worth listening to. Most people do, or they find it," she said. Rogers moved to Nashville where she got her start in country music. The song "Cowboy" by Ryan Upchurch, featuring Rogers, went gold in 2019. Rogers posted on Facebook that she's performing at the Village Garage Distillery in Bennington Saturday night.