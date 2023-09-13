MANCHESTER — Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL), in partnership with Southern Vermont Arts Center and Green Mountain Girls, presents a program with internationally known artist Stephen Hannock on Thursday, Sept. 21 at SVAC.
The event kicks off with a reception in Yester House at 4:30 p.m., followed by the presentation in the Arkell Pavilion at 5:30 p.m.
Hannock is an American luminist painter known for his atmospheric landscapes and incendiary nocturnes. The artist has demonstrated a keen appreciation for the quality of light and for the limitations of conventional techniques for capturing it. His design of visual effects for the 1998 film What Dreams May Come won an Academy Award.
Hannock will be interviewed by friend and fellow artist Ned Reade. The event will be a dialogue between two Deerfield Academy classmates on the twists and turns of Hannock's journey in the art world.
Registration for this program is $45 per person. For more information or to register, please call 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org. This event is sponsored by Keeler Motor Car Company.
SVAC is located at 860 Southern Vermont Arts Center Dr., Manchester.