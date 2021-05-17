DORSET — The Dorset Players will present an outdoor concert on Saturday, May 29, featuring The Dorset Barbecue Quartet The concert will be held at 4 p.m. in the South Parking of The Dorset Playhouse. The rain date is Sunday, May 30.
Formed in January 2015, the group consists of Richard Grip, lead; David Chandler, tenor; Henry Chandler, baritone; and Roger Squire, bass. Originally singing classic barbershop, they have expanded their repertoire and now sing modern songs including hits from The Beatles.
Chairs will be preset at 6-foot intervals in the parking lot and masks will be required.
Parking will be in the lot across from the Playhouse.