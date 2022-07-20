BENNINGTON — The show “Fully Committed” is a comedy that features 40 characters, but only one actor. It shows the humanity and comedy behind the hospitality industry.
Allyson Boate plays the lead role, Sam Callahan, who is an out of work actor that juggles the reservation phone line in the basement of one of New York City’s top restaurants. Celebrities, socialites and wannabes would do anything for a reservation.
Boate plays each character in entirety. A ”solo show is a whole different animal,” said the director of “Fully Committed” and Bennington Performing Arts Center executive director, Jennifer Jasper. “You step foot on stage and you can't get off the ride.”
Boate’s difficulty level for the role is raised by the lack of cues. Each cue is a phone ringing, meaning there is not much differential between them. It’s “a feat in itself” to remember what comes next in the script, said Jasper. “Not every actor can do that.”
While the role was made for an actor of any gender, according to the creator Becky Mode, Jasper said it was written with a male actor in mind, and a man played the role on Broadway. Jasper chose to go with a female actor because of a woman’s ability to multitask, and because women typically aim to please.
“I look at this and go ‘I don't think any man would put up with what this person had to put up with’ … I don't think that [men] have that ‘I want to please everybody’ that women are trained to [have],” said Jasper.
The entire show is held in the basement of the restaurant. Jasper, who has worked in the industry since her 20s, is familiar with the cramped, strange and forgotten areas of a business that hold the heart of the operation.
Anyone with experience in the restaurant industry will recognize the rundown basement that looks completely different from the pristine restaurant upstairs. The Community Market that is scheduled to open in downtown Bennington loaned some of the props and scenery for this performance so it feels more authentic.
This play is timely because of how much society has relied on hospitality workers during the pandemic, and Jasper wanted to pay homage to all the industry workers. Both Jasper and Boate have worked in the hospitality industry. Many creatives work in this industry because of the flexible hours that can work around rehearsal schedules.
There is also a hope that, after seeing this production, audiences will recognize that hospitality workers have a life beyond service. While the show is set to the extreme for comedic effect, Jasper hopes it will show the difficult life behind the scenes of hospitality.
“I would hope that people are a little nicer to the people that they call in and get customer service from, and recognize that all of these people have lives with important things going,” said Jasper.
To celebrate industry workers, Oldcastle planned an industry night July 21, where hospitality industry workers will be able to see the show for free. There will also be a pay what you will night on July 27.
The production is presented by Oldcastle Theatre Company at Bennington Performing Arts Center at 331 Main St. It runs from July 22 to July 31. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit oldcastletheatre.org/tickets.
The audience is bound to leave with a “belly full” of laughs and memories “they'll hopefully be laughing about a few days later,” said Jasper.