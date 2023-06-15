MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore will host Vermont author Stephen Kiernan to talk about his new book “The Glass Château” on Friday, June 23 at 6 p.m.
Kiernan, author of the critically acclaimed “Universe of Two” and “The Baker’s Secret,” will participate in a conversation with Megan Mayhew Bergman. “The Glass Château” is a novel of hope, healing, and the redemptive power of art, set against the turmoil of post-World War II France and inspired by the life of Marc Chagall.
The novel is set one month after the end of World War II, amid the jubilation in the streets of France, where there are throngs of people stunned by the recovery work ahead.
Asher lost his family during the war, and in revenge served as an assassin in the Resistance. Burdened by grief and guilt, he wanders through the blasted countryside. When he arrives at le Chateau Guerin, all he seeks is a decent meal. Instead he finds a sanctuary filled with people every bit as damaged as him. But they are calming themselves, and recovering inch by inch, by turning sand into glass, and glass into windows for the bombed cathedrals of France.
It’s a volatile place, and these former warriors manage their trauma in different ways. Asher turns out to have a gift for making windows, and decides to hide the fact that he is Jewish so the devout Catholics who own the chateau will not expel him. As the secrets of the chateau’s residents become known one by one, they experience greater challenges. And as Asher kindles his talents for glasswork, his recovery will lead the way for them all.
Kiernan has won numerous awards, including the Brechner Center’s Freedom of Information Award, the Scripps Howard Award for Distinguished Service to the First Amendment, and the George Polk Award. He is the author of other novels, including “The Curiosity” and “The Hummingbird,” and two nonfiction books.
Mayhew Bergman is the author of “Almost Famous Women” and “Birds of a Lesser Paradise.” Her short fiction has appeared in two volumes of The Best American Short Stories and on NPR’s Selected Shorts. She has written columns on climate change and the natural world for The Guardian and The Paris Review. Her work has been featured in The New York Times, The New Yorker, Tin House, Ploughshares, Oxford American, Orion, and elsewhere.
For more information, visit https://www.northshire.com/. Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main St., Manchester Center.