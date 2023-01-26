MANCHESTER — New York Times bestseller TJ Klune will join the Northshire Bookstore at the Southern Vermont Arts Center on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. to celebrate the paperback release of one of Buzzfeed's Best Books of 2022, "Under the Whispering Door" – a delightful queer love story that author Terry Brooks said “will renew your faith in humanity.”
Klune is an American author of fantasy and romantic fiction featuring gay and LGBTQ+ characters, according to his website. His fantasy novel "The House in the Cerulean Sea" is a New York Times best seller and winner of the 2021 Alex and Mythopoeic Awards. Klune has spoken about how his asexuality influences his writing.
Goodreads writes about "Under the Whispering Door": When a reaper comes to collect Wallace from his own funeral, Wallace begins to suspect he might be dead. And when Hugo, the owner of a peculiar tea shop, promises to help him cross over, Wallace decides he’s definitely dead. But even in death he’s not ready to abandon the life he barely lived.
So when Wallace is given one week to cross over, he sets about living a lifetime in seven days. Hilarious, haunting, and kind, "Under the Whispering Door" is an uplifting story about a life spent at the office and a death spent building a home.
Tickets for the event range from $22 to $35. To order tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/northshire-bookstore-presents-tj-klune-under-the-whispering-door-tickets-504786629397.