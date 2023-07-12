MANCHESTER CENTER— Northshire Bookstore is hosting a poetry reading on Saturday, July 22 at 6 p.m. with Philadelphia Poet Laureate Airea D. Matthews, in honor of her collection "Bread and Circus.
The author, the winner of the prestigious Yale Young Poets Award, will read from her powerful collection of autobiographical poems about the economics of class and its failures for those rendered invisible by it.
As a former student of economics, Matthews was fascinated and disturbed by 18th-century Scottish economist Adam Smith, and his magnum opus "The Wealth of Nations." "Bread and Circus" is a direct challenge to Smith’s theory of the invisible hand, which claims self-interest is the key to optimal economic outcomes. By juxtaposing redacted texts by Smith and the French Marxist Guy Debord with autobiographical prose and poems, "Bread and Circus" demonstrates that self-interest fails when people become commodities themselves, and shows how the most vulnerable — including the author and her family — have been impacted by that failure.
A layered collection to be read and reread, with poems that range from tragic to humorous, in forms as varied and nuanced as the ideas the book considers, "Bread and Circus" explores the area where theory and reality meet.
Matthews is Philadelphia’s current poet laureate. Her first collection of poems is the critically acclaimed "Simulacra," which won the 2016 Yale Series of Younger Poets Award. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, Gulf Coast, VQR, Best American Poets, American Poet, LitHub, Harvard Review, and elsewhere. Matthews holds a BA in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MFA from the Helen Zell Writers’ Program, as well as an MPA from the Gerald Ford School of Public Policy, both at the University of Michigan. A Pew fellow, she is a professor and directs the poetry program at Bryn Mawr College.
Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main St, Manchester Center. Visit https://www.northshire.com/ for more information.