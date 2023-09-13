MANCHESTER — The Manchester Bookstore is hosting Michael Dumanis and Franny Choi as they present their new collections of poetry "Creature" and "The World Keeps Ending, The World Goes On."
The in-person event will be held on Friday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
The poets will read from their latest collections. "Creature" is a complex poetics of vitality which expertly cultivates the multiplicity of language. "The World Keeps Ending, The World Goes On" is a poetry collection for the ends of worlds — past, present, and future.
Dumanis was born in the former Soviet Union and lived there until his parents were granted political asylum in the United States. He holds a BA from Johns Hopkins, an MFA from the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop, and a PhD from the University of Houston. The author of "My Soviet Union," winner of the Juniper Prize for Poetry, and the co-editor of the anthology "Legitimate Dangers: American Poets of the New Century," he is the recipient of the Lyric Poetry Award from the Poetry Society of America. He lives in Vermont, where he teaches at Bennington College and serves as editor of Bennington Review.
Choi is the author of two previous poetry collections, "Soft Science" (Alice James Books, 2019) and "Floating, Brilliant, Gone" (Write Bloody Publishing, 2014). Her poems have appeared in the New York Times, the Nation, the Paris Review, and elsewhere. They are Faculty in Literature at Bennington College and founded Brew & Forge, a project that aims to build connections between writers, artists, and organizers.
The Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main Street in Manchester. For more information, visit https://www.northshire.com/.