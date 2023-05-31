MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore will host author Remington Donovan on Saturday, June 10, at 2 p.m. Donovan will talk about his new book "Prosperity Practices: Harnessing the Power of Positive Thinking to Get the Life You Want."
The local author will return to the Manchester store to discuss how subtle differences in your attitude, turns of phrase and interactions with others can make changes in your life.
The book is divided into four chapters – Attitude of Gratitude, The Power of the Word, The Gift of Giving and Let it Grow – and includes a broad scale of practical applications that can help you to live a better life, from manifesting financial prosperity, and realizing your self-worth, to letting go of negative energy and improving your engagement with others, Northshire Bookstore said in a release.
Exercises range from 10-second mantras and simple rituals that will easily fit into your daily routine, to more ambitious 40-day practices.
Through his own lived experiences, Donovan shows how easy it can be to switch your mindset into something prosperous for your mind, body and soul.
Donovan is a numerologist, qabalistic tarot reader, seer and teacher of kundalini yoga living in Los Angeles. He uses those areas to empower, inspire and guide individuals in private readings and group sessions locally and worldwide through his school, The Mystic Arts. He is the author of "Numerology - A Beginner's Guide to the Spiritual Meaning of Numbers."
The Northshire Bookstore is located at 4869 Main St, Manchester Center. For more information, visit https://www.northshire.com/.