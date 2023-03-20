MANCHESTER — The Northshire Bookstore is holding three in-person events.
On Sunday at 3 p.m., Kristin Hannah will present "The Four Winds" — in a conversation with WAMC Northeast Public Radio's Joe Donahue at Southern Vermont Arts Center. Tickets are required.
Hannah is the bestselling author of "The Nightingale" and "The Great Alone." She will present "The Four Winds," the bestselling hardcover novel of 2021, now in paperback, a powerful American epic about love and heroism and hope set during the Great Depression, a time when the country was in crisis and at war with itself, when millions were out of work and even the land seemed to have turned against them.
On Saturday at 6 p.m., the bookstore will host award-winning journalist and author Christine Kenneally for "Ghosts of the Orphanage: A Story of Mysterious Deaths, a Conspiracy of Silence, and a Search for Justice."
"Ghosts of the Orphanage" tells of the shocking secret history of 20th century orphanages, which for decades hid violence, abuse and deaths within their walls, and centers the story on St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington.
On Friday at 6 p.m., Janice Obuchowski will present her award-winning debut "The Woods" — in conversation with fellow author Genevieve Plunkett.
"The Woods" explores the lives of people in a small Vermont college town and its surrounding areas — a place at the edge of the bucolic, where the land begins to shift into something untamed.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the bookstore website at northshire.com.