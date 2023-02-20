MANCHESTER — Northshire Bookstore will host four acclaimed Western Massachusetts children’s book creators for their latest titles: Aaron Becker’s "One Sky," Diane deGroat’s "Adventures of Robo-Kid," Jeff Mack’s "Marcel’s Masterpiece: How a Toilet Shaped Modern Art" and Shelley Rotner’s "True You: A Gender Journey." The event will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m., and all ages are welcome.
Becker is the Caldecott–winning author-illustrator of the "Journey" trilogy and "A Stone for Sascha," as well as "You Are Light" and "My Favorite Color." He lives in Western Massachusetts with his family.
DeGroat is the illustrator of more than 150 children's books and the author-illustrator of bestselling books about Gilbert, including "Ants in Your Pants," "Worm in Your Pants (Gilbert Goes Green)," "April Fool! Watch Out at School!" "Mother, You’re the Best! (But Sister, You’re a Pest!)," "Last One is a Rotten Egg!" and the New York Times bestseller "Roses Are Pink, Your Feet Really Stink." Most recently, she has worked on the "Charlie the Ranch Dog" series by popular blogger Ree Drummond. DeGroat lives in Amherst, Mass.
Mack is a children's book author whose books include the "Hippo and Rabbit" series, "Frog and Fly in Six Slurpy Stories," the "Clueless McGee" books, and "Art Is Everywhere: A Book About Andy Warhol." He lives in Western Massachusetts, where he continues to write and illustrate books, paint murals, and visit schools and libraries to talk about his work.
Rotner is an award-winning author and photo illustrator of more than 50 books for young readers. With a background as an elementary school teacher, museum educational specialist and UNICEF photographer, Rotner is also a noted freelance photojournalist whose work has appeared in Time magazine, National Geographic’s World magazine and numerous others. She is best known for portraying diverse children with inclusivity in her books, notably "All Kinds of People and Shades of People," where she explores kids’ worlds to raise awareness and to promote curiosity and compassion. She lives in Northampton, Mass.
For more information on these or other events, email events@northshire.com, or visit the Northshire Bookstore website at northshire.com.