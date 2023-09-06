HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — A new exhibit opening Friday at the 3rdEye Gallery in Hoosick Falls explores the story of St. Bartholomew as a boy reimagined as an artist’s concept of empathy and hope.
Simeon Youngmann wasn’t any good at math and science, so he became an artist. He grew up in Watertown, New York, one of 10 siblings, and then moved to Hoosick Falls after his father graduated from divinity school and became an ordained pastor. He often tells the story to his college art students of his father drawing an elephant when he was 5.
“I knew at that moment that I was going to draw elephants for the rest of my life,” he says with a laugh. “I’m the only one foolish enough to pursue art.”
Youngmann is deeply and passionately religious. He was homeschooled most of his early life before attending public high school. Early on, he found himself sneaking into detention hours with the school’s art instructor, David Hammond, at Hoosick Falls High School, even though he wasn’t in detention, so that he could draw and learn about art.
“I kind of just wanted to draw like Michelangelo,” Youngmann says.
Mr. Hammond helped me put together a portfolio, and I applied to art schools. I got into a few different ones and wound up an undergrad at SUNY New Paltz.”
He earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New Paltz, then, right from undergrad, earned a Master of Fine Arts at UAlbany, where he’s been teaching drawing as an assistant professor for the past 10 years.
“I'm a pastor's kid, a practicing Protestant, Christian. All of those things feed through my practice of art in interesting ways,” he says, “because, you know, art was religious for centuries, and then that fades out in a lot of ways. I think what's interesting is if you're religious or not, wherever you fall, it's interesting that artists have always dug through the questions that religion digs through.
His newest project, "Overshadow," a series of large pastel and charcoal drawings mixed with several silverpoint sketches and a sculpture, was inspired by the St. Bartholomew stories he heard as a child. According to tradition, St. Bartholomew was martyred by flaying. This ominous conclusion haunts the early story, where a young Bartholomew catches fire, turns to glass, or is absorbed by light. These fantastical scenes, articulated by pastel and silverpoint's visual intensity and physical fragility, play between innocent whimsy and a foreshadowing marked by the vulnerability of holding on to hope.
“I've been keeping sketchbooks for a bunch of years,” Youngmann says. “I was doing these drawings, thinking about this project about a boy. This project is based on the story of St. Bartholomew, but the story is basically about a boy. It's a story about choosing a path to walk in life and holding to that. Faith and hope have specific meanings for me as a religious person, but if you're not religious, those are still meaningful ideas, right? How do you choose a path to walk, and what are the risks involved? It's very much a kind of internalized, remixed version of that story. It addresses a lot of universal ideas.”
Youngmann mentions an artist he admires, Enrique Martinez Celaya.
“He said that he wanted his work to be better than he was, to show him how to live. It's kind of this romantic perspective, but it's really practical. As I'm making this project over a year and a half, I'm thinking about images of a young boy. I want there to be a kind of empathy. How am I, as a father, to my children. I'm thinking really practically about how I am living and believing, like choosing a path. How does the work show me how to live?”
The charcoal drawings are at once haunting and playful, foreboding, full of innocence, an invitation to witness a journey that feels familiar yet far removed from the viewer. Youngmann used palm ash, the same material used for markings on Ash Wednesday, a really fragile drawing media, susceptible to flaking or being smashed easily. The choice plays on the concept of vulnerability and hope amid a constant danger.
“It's just another charcoal, essentially just a pure charcoal. So, in some sense, it's really mundane, but palm ash is used in some liturgical church services as a kind of ritual material. What's interesting to me about it is that if you're not religious, it's just charcoal. You can draw with it, but it kind of lives in both worlds. I think that's interesting.”
“I want people to have some sense of empathy for this boy,” Youngmann says. “For me, there's a lot of religious contexts, which was important in the genesis of the project, but it isn't necessary for the viewer to come away understanding the story of St. Bartholomew. In all of the images, there's some element of, maybe tenderness, but also there's some element of danger. Bartholomew is martyred by flaying. I wanted this to be less heroic. The images aren't linear in the sense of a story, but they're each part of the whole.
“Art can be a guide for clarifying choices in life,” Youngmann says. “It can be a lot of things, but I think it's meant in some sense to be a beautiful but also practical way to show you how the world could be.”
The "Overshadow" opening reception is at the 3rdEye Gallery on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. and runs until Oct. 10. 3rdEye Gallery is at 9 John St., Hoosick Falls.