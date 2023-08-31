BENNINGTON — Vermont Arts Exchange (VAE) and the Basement Music Series returns for a show that no Neil Young fan will want to miss. Sugar Mountain, an ensemble of veteran musicians from the New Jersey music scene, faithfully replicates the songs of Young on Sept. 16 at Little City Cider Co., 139 Shields Drive in Bennington.
The show starts at 7 p.m. but doors open at 6 p.m. for Mexican cuisine by Avocado Pit available for purchase.
Sugar Mountain brings to life the Neil Young concert experience, covering all of the best known songs, hits and deep cuts. Young’s career spans an amazing five-plus decades, from the seminal country rock sounds of Buffalo Springfield and super group Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, to garage band Crazy Horse and countless genre bending solo releases, spanning everything from folk, country, electronic and hard rock to rockabilly.
These Vermont Arts Exchange fall concerts are sponsored by CoCard Anderson, RK Miles, Juniper Lane and Barr, Sternberg and Silver. Homemade Mexican food available for purchase will be brought to you by The Avocado Pit. Little City Cider’s house-made cider and full bar will open for business.
Advance tickets are $25 purchased through Eventbrite at https://VAESugarMountain.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available at the door for $30.
Save the date for the last VAE show of the year at Little City Cider on Saturday, Oct. 7 when Soggy Po Boys lays down some New Orleans funk and jazz. Tickets available through Eventbrite and the VAE website.