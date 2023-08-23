Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — From 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8, the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show will hold a museum artist reception, free to the public.

All are invited to Bennington Museum's Courtyard to celebrate the collective creativity of this year's talented NBOSS artists.

The event will coincide with the final Concert in the Courtyard of the season, featuring rock dynamo, SIRSY, and circus stilt-walking for the kiddos by Troy Wunderle.

Bring your own chair or blanket and feast on hotdogs and PBR as you enjoy this display of outdoor art and creativity.

