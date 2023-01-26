RUTLAND — The Paramount Theatre is featuring master fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy on Sunday, Feb.19, at 7 p.m.
This fiddling duo commands the stage with raw energy and passion that combines their traditional Celtic heritage with contemporary sound. Since marrying in 2002, these two bright stars from Canada have been captivating audiences all over North America with their exceptional musical skills and obvious joy for playing the fiddle together.
MacMaster and Leahy have received both industry acclaim and a loyal fan base by combining their magnificent individual talents, giving audiences an unforgettable musical experience with every performance.
MacMaster and Leahy most recently graced the Paramount stage in March of 2017 and December of 2019. Their 2019 tour included their seven children and was a Christmas-themed show with classic carols and original renditions.
Tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase at the Heritage Family Credit Union Online Box Office at ParamountVT.org. Patrons can also call 802-775-0903 or stop in at the Box Office located at 30 Center St. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays, and one hour prior to all main stage events.