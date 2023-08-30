MANCHESTER — The Southern Vermont Arts Center will hold an evening to honor The Music of the Knights.
Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney, each knighted by the Queen of England, are three of the world’s most successful songwriters. Performed by a cast of New York’s top Broadway/cabaret vocalists and the region’s most talented classical musicians, the Music of the Knights® honors the lasting musical influence of these legends. Music of the Knights® will have an orchestral accompaniment with Joana Genova and Taconic Music.
The event will be held Friday night at 8 p.m.
Tickets for SVAC members are $35 to $80; non-member tickets are $45 to $100, and youth are $25.
The show will be held in the Arkell Pavilion.
Enjoy dinner at SVAC’s curATE café before the performance. Visit OpenTable for reservations or call 802-362-9100.
SVAC is at 860 SVAC Drive / West Road in Manchester. For more information, visit svac.org.