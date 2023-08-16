BENNINGTON — Local favorite Prescription with Side Effect Horns took the stage at the Better Bennington Corporation's Thursday Night Live series July 27.
The musicians had the crowd dancing with covers of well-known hits such as, "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree," "9 to 5," "Blew By You" and "Love the One You're With."
The last event in the series features Silent Disco. The dance party takes place on Aug. 24 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Merchants Park's Thomson Family Stage at 119 North St., Bennington.