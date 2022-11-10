BENNINGTON — Music at the Museum, a free concert series at Bennington Museum, presents Michael Wimberly on Saturday from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Michael Wimberly was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio during the civil rights era, surrounded by the toxic fumes of steel mills and buoyed by a sea of blue-collar workers. This is where Wimberly’s early beginnings in soul, funk, rock, jazz and classical music began. It was during Wimberly’s undergraduate years at Baldwin Wallace University that the rhythms from the streets connected him to the rhythms of West Africa and 20th-century contemporary music.
In this performance, cellist Nathaniel Parke and pianist Yoshiko Sato join Wimberly on a rhymical journey that will showcase his range as a percussionist and also as a composer and improviser.
Music at the Museum is presented at no charge thanks to the support of Alison Nowak and Robert Cane.